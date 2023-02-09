Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February 8th (AGR, AUDC, CCEP, CYBR, DGICA, FFIV, GGB, ILMN, KAI, KBAL)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, February 8th:
Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Kadant (NYSE:KAI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
KT (NYSE:KT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Model N (NYSE:MODN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.