Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February 8th (AGR, AUDC, CCEP, CYBR, DGICA, FFIV, GGB, ILMN, KAI, KBAL)

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, February 8th:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

KT (NYSE:KT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.