Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February 8th (AGR, AUDC, CCEP, CYBR, DGICA, FFIV, GGB, ILMN, KAI, KBAL)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, February 8th:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

KT (NYSE:KT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

