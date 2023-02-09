Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity Residential also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.80 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Equity Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Equity Residential from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.56.

EQR traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.34. 2,279,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.58. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $94.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 234.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 45.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 85.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 8.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

