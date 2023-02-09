Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.06

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.06 and traded as high as $12.96. Escalade shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 13,476 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Escalade in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07.
Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. It offers archery, table tennis, basketball, pickleball, play systems, fitness, safety and utility weights, game tables, water sports, darts, and outdoor games equipment. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.
