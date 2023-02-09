Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.06

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.06 and traded as high as $12.96. Escalade shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 13,476 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Escalade in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Escalade alerts:

Escalade Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07.

Institutional Trading of Escalade

About Escalade

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Escalade during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 26.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 36.1% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Escalade in the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Escalade in the second quarter worth approximately $409,000. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. It offers archery, table tennis, basketball, pickleball, play systems, fitness, safety and utility weights, game tables, water sports, darts, and outdoor games equipment. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.