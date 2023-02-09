Evmos (EVMOS) Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Evmos has a market cap of $127.98 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Evmos has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Evmos Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

