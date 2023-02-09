Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,725,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.39. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.