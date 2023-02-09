Fantom Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.25 Billion (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00002067 BTC on major exchanges. Fantom has a market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $430.46 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.00437305 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,331.23 or 0.28967863 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00451957 BTC.

Fantom’s genesis date was June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,776,624,600 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG-based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

