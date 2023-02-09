fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). fastjet Plc (FJET.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 55,603,590 shares trading hands.

fastjet Plc (FJET.L) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.03.

About fastjet Plc (FJET.L)

fastjet Plc provides passenger airline services in Africa. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Diversified Investments Plc and changed its name to fastjet Plc in August 2012. fastjet Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

