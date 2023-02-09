Fiduciary Counselling Inc. Boosts Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Fiduciary Counselling Inc. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the quarter. PotlatchDeltic makes up 10.0% of Fiduciary Counselling Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fiduciary Counselling Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after buying an additional 258,490 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCH opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.89. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $58.13.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $253.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

