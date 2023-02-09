Filecoin (FIL) Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Filecoin has a market cap of $2.01 billion and $237.45 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $5.25 or 0.00023137 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002466 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.97 or 0.00444178 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,688.37 or 0.29423170 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.40 or 0.00432878 BTC.
About Filecoin
Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 381,875,966 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.
Filecoin Coin Trading
