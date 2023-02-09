Filecoin (FIL) Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Filecoin has a market cap of $2.01 billion and $237.45 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $5.25 or 0.00023137 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 381,875,966 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

