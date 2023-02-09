First Farmers Financial (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Shares Up 0.2%

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.99 and last traded at $62.99. 615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.89.
First Farmers Financial Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.33.
First Farmers Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%.
First Farmers Financial Company Profile
First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Farmers Financial (FFMR)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for First Farmers Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Farmers Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.