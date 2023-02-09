First Seacost Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Trading 0.2% Higher

First Seacost Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.41 and last traded at $10.34. 19,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 58,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

First Seacost Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.66 million, a P/E ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

First Seacost Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.16 million during the quarter. First Seacost Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Seacost Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Seacost Bancorp by 15.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Seacost Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Seacost Bancorp by 1,312.7% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 211,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,032,000 after buying an additional 196,900 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in banking business. Its business consists of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank, in residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and multi-family real estate loans, acquisition, development and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

