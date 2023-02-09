First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,512 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,446,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,923,000 after acquiring an additional 167,161 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 278,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 21,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $47.85 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.22.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

