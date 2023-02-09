FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Stock Price Down 1%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Rating)’s share price were down 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.75 and last traded at $55.78. Approximately 60,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 76,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.37.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,432,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,442,000 after acquiring an additional 415,853 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,124,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,961,000 after purchasing an additional 34,784 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 566,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,775,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 408,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,331,000 after buying an additional 32,574 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.