Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Flowers Foods updated its FY23 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FLO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.31. 1,902,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,192. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 15.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 28.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 60.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.