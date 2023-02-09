FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.20-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.08 billion-$6.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.03 billion. FMC also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.20-8.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.33.

FMC Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.10. 1,039,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.07. FMC has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $140.99.

FMC Increases Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FMC will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of FMC by 1,478.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Stories

