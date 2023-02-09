Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $80.00 at Loop Capital

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Loop Capital from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.57.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Price Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $59.64 on Thursday. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.89. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 317.24%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.