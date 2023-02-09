Fortis Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.565 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

Fortis Stock Down 0.9 %

FTS traded down C$0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$53.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,452,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,226. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.75 billion and a PE ratio of 20.03. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$48.45 and a twelve month high of C$65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTS shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fortis to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.92.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

