Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,504,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the previous session’s volume of 517,591 shares.The stock last traded at $39.88 and had previously closed at $40.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Fortis Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.57.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 80.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Fortis by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Fortis by 9.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Fortis by 6.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

