Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Announces $0.25 Semi-Annual Dividend

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

FOX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. FOX has a payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

FOX Price Performance

FOX opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.00. FOX has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $40.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 22.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of FOX by 39.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,847,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

