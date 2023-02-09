Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.01-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $575.00 million-$590.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $594.34 million. Freshworks also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.01)-$0.03 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FRSH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Freshworks from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.90.

FRSH traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $15.79. 4,534,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,699. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $66,948.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at $245,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $66,948.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at $245,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi acquired 295,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $4,233,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,926,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,640,855.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,010,901 shares of company stock worth $14,604,578 and have sold 77,357 shares worth $1,145,583. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after buying an additional 3,460,129 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,883,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,017.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 711,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 3,770.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 582,157 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

