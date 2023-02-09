Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Frontier Group’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Frontier Group Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ULCC shares. Cowen increased their target price on Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Frontier Group to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.64.
About Frontier Group
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international destinations in the Americas. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
