Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Frontier Group’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Frontier Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ULCC shares. Cowen increased their target price on Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Frontier Group to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

About Frontier Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 1,838.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international destinations in the Americas. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

