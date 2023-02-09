FTX Token (FTT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.87 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00007550 BTC on major exchanges. FTX Token has a market cap of $545.09 million and approximately $23.87 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

