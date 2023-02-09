Gas (GAS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $339.58 Million

Gas (GAS) traded up 115% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, Gas has traded up 126.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can now be purchased for about $5.75 or 0.00025284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $339.58 million and approximately $414.46 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002464 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.23 or 0.00444679 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,705.82 or 0.29456376 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.18 or 0.00422487 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
