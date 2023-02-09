Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.13-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78 billion-$3.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion. Gates Industrial also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.13-1.23 EPS.
Gates Industrial Price Performance
GTES opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.56. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.33.
Institutional Trading of Gates Industrial
Gates Industrial Company Profile
Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gates Industrial (GTES)
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
- Take-Two Interactive: The Upside Just Got A Lot Clearer
- Soup, There It Is! Campbell’s Pullback Presents an Opportunity
- Fortinet Gaps Up, Lifts Optimism About Other Cybersecurity Stocks
- Emerson Electric: Charging Toward The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.