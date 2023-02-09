Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.13-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78 billion-$3.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion. Gates Industrial also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.13-1.23 EPS.

GTES opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.56. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 70.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,654 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

