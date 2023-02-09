GeniuX (IUX) Price Hits $0.0366

GeniuX (IUX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. GeniuX has a market cap of $118.40 million and approximately $83,618.71 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeniuX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0366 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GeniuX has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002368 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.00437305 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000111 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,331.23 or 0.28967863 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00451957 BTC.
GeniuX Token Profile
GeniuX launched on June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. GeniuX’s official website is genius-assets.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeniuX’s official message board is geniusassets.medium.com.
GeniuX Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeniuX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeniuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
