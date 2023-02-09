Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.92-$2.99 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.64-$4.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.
Genpact Trading Down 0.6 %
Genpact stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,642. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Genpact has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $49.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average of $46.17.
Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 23.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $122,635.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,941.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darren Saumur sold 45,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $2,029,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,314,391.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,928 shares of company stock valued at $14,423,797 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company's stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Genpact by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.
Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).
