Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 169,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 12,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $85.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

