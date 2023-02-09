Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Global X China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.36. Approximately 6,064 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.
Global X China Materials ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X China Materials ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X China Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $1,168,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X China Materials ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Global X China Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $233,000.
Global X China Materials ETF Company Profile
Global X China Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Materials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Materials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X China Materials ETF (CHIM)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.