Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.20

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and traded as high as $13.81. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund shares last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 75,625 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 953,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after buying an additional 199,989 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 308,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 13.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 299,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 34,554 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 229,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 29.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 40,340 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

