Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.20

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and traded as high as $13.81. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund shares last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 75,625 shares.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund
Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (GER)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.