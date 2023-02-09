Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Holdings Increased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 338,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,184 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 30.8% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 42.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $16.23.

Golub Capital BDC Increases Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.53 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.57% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Golub Capital BDC’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 146.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.