Goodman Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Goodman Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies comprises about 2.7% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $8,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after buying an additional 111,367 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,682,000 after purchasing an additional 775,047 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,376,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,767,000 after buying an additional 146,518 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 878,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,778,000 after buying an additional 28,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,871,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $208.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.05. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $265.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 42.85%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $266.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

