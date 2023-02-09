Goodman Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,959 shares during the quarter. ABM Industries makes up approximately 2.9% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp owned about 0.34% of ABM Industries worth $8,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABM. State Street Corp lifted its position in ABM Industries by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,097 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 72.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,716,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,941 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 353.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,389 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 178.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,300,000 after purchasing an additional 255,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 9.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,790,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,637 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $47.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.39. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.95%. Analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $115,718.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,715.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

