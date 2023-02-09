Goodman Financial Corp Sells 426 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Goodman Financial Corp reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Blooom Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $114.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $470.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $117.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.25.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

