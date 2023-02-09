Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 18,638 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $846,165.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,644.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 47,072 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $2,133,303.04.

On Friday, February 3rd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,051 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $92,315.51.

On Wednesday, November 30th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,103 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $974,002.23.

On Monday, November 28th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,890 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $746,343.90.

On Friday, November 18th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 12,700 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $514,477.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 8,764 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $352,225.16.

On Monday, November 14th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 3,702 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $148,598.28.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.78. 225,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4,466.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.64. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $100.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSHD. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at $519,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 47.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

