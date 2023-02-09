Granger Management LLC Purchases 4,105 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Granger Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.8% of Granger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Granger Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $306.95. The stock had a trading volume of 13,923,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,650,516. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $371.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

