Greenbriar Capital (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Trading Down 3.4%

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 13,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 313% from the average daily volume of 3,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99.

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of wind and solar energy farms. It operates through Canada and United States of America segments. The firm involves in the blockchain, solar power, real estate, smart glass, and wind power. The company was founded on April 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

