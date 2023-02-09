Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $383,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,737 shares of company stock valued at $10,470,880. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Shares of DHR opened at $261.94 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $190.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

