Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 104.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Duke Energy by 541.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,198,000 after buying an additional 6,387,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.45.

DUK opened at $99.18 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.29 and a 200 day moving average of $101.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

