Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $334,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,956 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $132.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $184.00. The company has a market capitalization of $147.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.89 and its 200 day moving average is $125.38.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.41.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,545. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

