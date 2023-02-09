Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.00. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 31,992,617 shares.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0027 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 26.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust is a statutory trust, which holds overriding royalty interests in future production from each of McMoRan’s Inboard Lower Tertiary and Cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana. The company was founded on December 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

