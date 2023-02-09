H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.38

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as low as C$2.33. H2O Innovation shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 23,313 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

H2O Innovation Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of C$214.22 million and a PE ratio of 68.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.38.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

Featured Stories

