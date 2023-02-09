Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Truist Financial Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.88. 257,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,772,542. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $65.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

