Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $70.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.95% from the stock’s previous close.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.20.

HLNE traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $78.47. 3,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $85.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.49.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $127.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.66 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 360.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

