HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells $1,020,920.00 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total transaction of $1,020,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $256.20. 727,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,563. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.08.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 663.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 21,662 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,616,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,862,000 after buying an additional 116,442 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCA. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

