Head-To-Head Review: Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) and Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund (NYSE:JOF)

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) and Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 204.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.4% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs BDC $346.98 million 4.56 $192.43 million $0.88 17.51 Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Goldman Sachs BDC and Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs BDC 0 4 0 0 2.00 Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC presently has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.45%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs BDC 26.97% 12.96% 5.68% Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.S.A. Inc. It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small cap companies. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the The Russell/Nomura Small Cap Index. It was formerly known as Japan OTC Equity Fund, Inc. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. was formed on March 22, 1990 and is domiciled in the United States.

