Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-$1.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Healthpeak Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $170-$1.76 EPS.

Shares of PEAK traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.31. 3,456,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,488,496. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.45.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC).

