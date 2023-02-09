Hermez Network Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $166.02 million and $407,072.98 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.54 or 0.00020820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00009718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00046718 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00031535 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001853 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00019379 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00222503 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.53784425 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $488,104.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

