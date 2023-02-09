Hidigital btc (HDBTC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.33 Billion

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, Hidigital btc has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Hidigital btc has a total market cap of $7.33 billion and approximately $36,275.18 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hidigital btc token can now be purchased for about $3.49 or 0.00020906 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hidigital btc alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.72 or 0.00438124 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,406.86 or 0.29022139 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.09 or 0.00439804 BTC.

Hidigital btc Profile

Hidigital btc’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hidigital btc’s official website is hdbtc.io.

Buying and Selling Hidigital btc

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.48927448 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hidigital btc directly using US dollars.

