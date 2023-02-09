Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLTGet Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.08-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.42-$5.68 EPS.

NYSE HLT traded up $3.52 on Thursday, reaching $150.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,938,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.30.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.38.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 108.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

