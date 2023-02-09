Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.08-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.42-$5.68 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE HLT traded up $3.52 on Thursday, reaching $150.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,938,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.30.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.38.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 108.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

Featured Articles

