Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-1.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.42-$5.68 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE HLT traded up $3.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,938,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.30.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.38.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

